New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) A parliamentary delegation led by Angelika Niebler, Chairwoman of the European Parliament, called on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in Parliament House today.

Extending a warm welcome to the delegation, Harivansh recalled the past experience of meeting the members of the delegation for relations with India and the sub-committee on Security and Defence (SEDE) of the European Parliament during their visit to India in December 2023.

He said that there has been a remarkable parallel between India and the European Union - both being the largest and most vibrant democracies, open market economies and pluralistic societies.

Underscoring strategic partnership between India and the European Union starting since 2004, Harivansh mentioned that the relationship between the two has been further strengthened and diversified with closer cooperation in the areas of trade, technology, green energy, sustainable development, connectivity, defence, space, mobility, education and people to people ties.

The present momentum in our strategic partnership is remarkable and there has been strong and regular contact between both sides, he added.

Harivansh emphasized that regular parliamentary exchanges are symbolic of the partnership between India and the European Union and these provide an excellent opportunity for the exchange of views and ideas on current bilateral cooperation and help chart out a path towards stronger relations.

He highlighted that trade and technology council between India and the European Union is an important platform for India for anchoring the discussions on issues of strategic and contemporary importance like semiconductors, quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence, Green energy and resilient supply chains.

Highlighting the importance of the Indian diaspora across the globe known for its academic prowess and invaluable contribution to the countries that they are present in, Harivansh said it is encouraging to note that the Indian diaspora in the European Union comprising mainly of students, researchers and highly skilled professionals is growing steadily.

Concluding the meeting, he desired that the visit of the parliamentary delegation would further strengthen the partnership and impart fresh momentum to the rapidly growing bilateral relations between India and the European Union.

Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody was also present on the occasion.

