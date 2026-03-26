New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Thursday flagged systemic issues in India's civil aviation sector, highlighting nearly safety lapses, operational challenges in the UDAN scheme, and critical manpower shortages at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"The Ahmedabad crash (260 fatalities), approximately 100 safety lapses in a single year, and 19 safety violation notices indicate a systemic pattern," the committee said while recommending the constitution of an independent High-Level Committee on Aviation Safety to conduct a comprehensive safety review and submit a report within six months.

Also Read | Kalyan Businessman Dies As Speeding Car Driven By Teen Hits His Cycle; Disturbing Accident Video Surfaces.

Further, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN has operationalised 657 routes with cumulative expenditure exceeding Rs 9,200 crore, but the Ministry has acknowledged that there is no structured exit strategy for routes completing the VGF subsidy period. Over 150 awarded routes remain uncommenced.

The committee recommended a formal independent impact assessment covering cost per passenger, route-wise viability, and the proportion of routes that have achieved self-sustainability.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 20 Lakh LPG Cylinders Needed for Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, Report Sent to Govt.

DGCA has 843 incumbents against 1,630 sanctioned posts, a vacancy rate of 48.3 per cent. The Committee recommended that DGCA prepare and submit a comprehensive time-bound recruitment and deputation schedule to address the vacancy position.

India carried over 350 million passengers annually, but has no statutory passenger rights framework. The Committee recommended the development of a formal Passenger Rights Charter under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024, addressing compensation, delay management, and accountability standards.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported revenue of Rs 20,648.25 crore and profit of Rs 7,233.28 crore in FY 2024-25, but its capital investment of Rs 4,699.92 crore through I&EBR does not form part of the Demands for Grants.

The Committee recommended enhanced parliamentary visibility of AAI's capital investment programme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)