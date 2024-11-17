A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence was held in Chennai (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence was held at Chennai on Saturday to review the working of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in ensuring coastal security along India's vast maritime boundaries, an official release said.

The delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) was led by MP Shri Radha Mohan Singh, who chaired the meeting. Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and ICG also attended the meeting.

Also Read | Kailash Gahlot Steps Down As Delhi Transport Minister, Quits AAP Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025, Claims Party Facing 'Embarrassing and Awkward' Controversies.

The ICG was represented by Director General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, who provided a comprehensive overview of the ICG's operational capabilities, strategic initiatives, and preparedness to address the nation's coastal security challenges.

According to the release, the discussion focused on ICG's ongoing efforts to safeguard India's maritime interests, improve coordination with various stakeholders, and enhance response mechanisms for ensuring maritime safety and security.

Also Read | KSRTC Bus Fire Video: Major Blaze Breaks Out Inside Empty Vehicle on Sabarimala Nada Temple Route, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

During the review, DG S Paramesh briefed the Committee on the various facets of ICG operations, including its extensive surveillance systems, advanced vessel fleet, and specialized response units. The ICG's role in preventing maritime security threats, such as illegal fishing, smuggling, and human trafficking, was also highlighted.

The Committee members expressed their satisfaction with the Indian Coast Guard's recent achievements, acknowledging the force's significant progress in strengthening coastal security infrastructure, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and implementing cutting-edge technologies. They commended the ICG's proactive role in safeguarding India's 11,098 km coastline and ensuring the security of vital maritime trade routes.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence was held in Chennai yesterday to review the working of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in ensuring coastal security along India's vast maritime boundaries.

The delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) was led by MP Radha Mohan Singh, who chaired the meeting. Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and ICG also attended the meeting, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)