New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday recovered the partially decomposed body of a girl from a house in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Shweta, who is around 17 to 18 years old. She is from Patna in Bihar and was residing here with her uncle and aunt, they said.

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval Says ‘India Not an Aggressor, But Will Fight on Foreign Soil if Threat Emerges’.

"The body -- which was partially decomposed -- was recovered from the house and preserved at the GTB hospital for post-mortem," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The senior police officer said Shweta's aunt is a beggar. She came back home on Saturday night, but as nobody opened the door, she slept at her neighbour's house.

Also Read | Minapur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

On Sunday, she called the police after which Shweta's body was recovered. Shweta's uncle is missing, police said, adding that teams have been formed to trace him.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)