Visual from Ring Road in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.

India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India."

Isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan on March 30-31; over West Rajasthan on March 30 and over Uttar Pradesh on March 31. Isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 31 in Northwest India, the Met said.

While in East India, scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds were very likely in the region from March 31-April 2. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha on March 31.

In Northeast India, IMD predicted scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India from March 30-April 3. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya from March 31- April 2; over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on April 1-2.

In Central India, IMD predicted, "Isolated rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds very likely over the region on March 30-31."

While in South India IMD predicted light isolated rainfall/thunderstorms over the region during the next five days except over Northern parts of Karnataka.

In West India, IMD predicted, " Light isolated rainfall over the region on March 30-31."

On Wednesday evening, several parts of Delhi and NCR witnessed sudden rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

In view of the poor weather conditions, nine flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur airport on Wednesday. (ANI)

