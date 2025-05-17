Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 17 (ANI): Parts of Odisha continued to reel under intense heat as Sambalpur and Sundargarh recorded the highest temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the MeT Department, "Temperatures were expected to remain normal in many regions for the next three to four days, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds were likely to hit several places over four to five days."

The IMD notified the public to remain cautious, "Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind activities would also occur in some places during four to five days. "

While Kandhamal district recorded the highest amount of rainfall, many other regions of Odisha stayed dry and hot.

The IMD also confirmed that local weather conditions would continue to vary, with brief spells of rain and storm activity expected to bring temporary relief in certain pockets.

The IMD asked residents, especially those in open areas or rural zones, to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and follow local authorities' updates.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

According to India Meteorological Department, conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during next three-four days.

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI that the temperature has risen to 45 degrees at some places in Northwest India.

"We assume that for the next four-five days, some areas of Rajasthan will see heatwave, Uttar Pradesh will also see heatwave for the next three-four days...in Delhi, we have issued yellow alert today...After May 20 and by May 22, Delhi may witness light rainfall..." he added.

Earlier in the day, rainfall lashed parts of the national capital bringing much-needed relief from the soaring temperatures and turning the weather pleasant.

However, strong winds accompanying the rain caused some damage across the region. At the Rapid Rail Metro's Ashok Nagar station, a shed was damaged due to gusty winds.

In nearby Noida, several trees were uprooted and fell on vehicles, disrupting traffic. A traffic light pole at DM Chowk in Noida also collapsed due to the strong winds and heavy rainfall, further affecting vehicular movement. (ANI)

