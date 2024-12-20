Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) Parts of Odisha received light rains on Friday under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours, the IMD said in the evening.

A 'Yellow' warning for heavy rainfall was issued for parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur till Saturday, it said.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: After PM Narendra Modi's Financial Aid, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Ex-Gratia of INR 5 Lakh to Kin of Victim Killed in Blaze Triggered by LPG Tanker Blast.

The IMD also forecast a dip in the night temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius from December 23.

Bhubaneswar has been experiencing cloudy sky and light rain since Thursday, which brought down the day temperature by 9 degrees Celsius at 2 pm, officials said.

Also Read | Raigad Road Accident: 5 of Wedding Party Killed, 27 Injured After Private Luxury Bus Loses Control and Turns Turtle in Maharashtra (See Pics).

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh wrote to the district collectors, stating fishermen should be advised not to venture into the sea along the coast at the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Saturday.

He also asked the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur to keep administrative machinery ready to deal with any eventuality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)