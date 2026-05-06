India News | Party High Command to Decide Keralam CM Democratically: Congress MP Jebi Mather

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 6 (ANI): Congress MP Jebi Mather on Wednesday reiterated her party's stance over "democratic" selection of Chief Minister in Keralam after United Democratic Front's decisive victory in the recent elections.

Speaking to ANI, Mather took a jibe at BJP rejecting the 'chit system' to select Chief Minister within Congress, unlike how it was done in Rajasthan. She mentioned that the party leadership would send observers to Keralam, following which they will take opinions from all MLAs, after which the name of Chief Minister will be announced.

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"We have had a wonderful victory. Currently, all the winning MLAs are in their respective constituencies. As per the procedure, AICC will decide on the observers, and they will be coming to Kerala. A meeting of all the MLAs will be called and their opinions will be heard. Congress is a very democratic party. It will not be like how in Rajasthan, a chit with a name was passed and a CM was announced. After that, the party high command will make a decision," Mather said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has begun the process of government formation in Keralam where the party-led UDF registered a thumping victory in the assembly polls.

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Sources said that the party has appointed its leaders, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, as observers to know the views of its newly-elected MLAs to decide the choice of Chief Minister.

The Congress won 63 seats in the 140-member Keralam assembly. Its allies also performed well, with IUML getting 22 seats. Congress-led UDF ousted LDF from power after 10 years.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated UDF leaders and workers for the alliance's victory in the Keralam assembly polls and said he looked forward to visiting the state soon.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi also thanked people of the state for expressing faith in the Congress-led alliance. He said the UDF government will harness the talent and potential of Kerala.

"Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate. Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign," he said.

"As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both. I look forward to seeing my Keralam family soon," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)