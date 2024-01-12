Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): Customs department officials at Cochin international airport seized 677.200 grams of 'foreign origin gold' from a passenger who came from Kuwait on Thursday.

According to officials, on the basis of profiling, a passenger who came from Kuwait to Cochin vide flight 6E 1238 was intercepted at the green channel by the officers of D Batch.

On scanning of his checked-in baggage, 24K gold in coiled form totally weighing 498.50 gms was found concealed inside 8 LED bulbs and 4 LED lamps.

Personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of one 24 K gold chain weighing 149.90 gms and 2 numbers of 22K gold jewellery totally weighing 28.80 gms which were concealed inside the innerwear worn by the passenger, officials said in a statement.

"The gold totally weighing 677.200 gms gold were recovered, and the estimated value of seized gold is Rs 38.17 lakh," officials said.

Further investigations are going on, they added. (ANI)

