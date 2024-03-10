Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 10 (ANI): Amid the anticipation around the launch of passenger services on the East-West and other two sections of the city's tube services, P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, on Sunday said commercial services on the new sections will begin on March 15.

The East-West section, which marked the launch of the country's first under-water Metro service, along with two other sections, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent visit to the city.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Reddy said, "On March 6, PM Modi inaugurated 3 new Metro corridors (of Kolkata Metro)--Green line, Orange line and Purple line. Commercial services on these lines will begin on March 15. Passenger services on the Green line will be available from 7 am to 9.45 pm. We will revise the timings depending on the rush of passengers."

On February 6, the inauguration of three pivotal Metro sections by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the opening of a transformative chapter for the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata.

These new stretches, collectively costing Rs 6,098.20 crore, aim to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, and significantly reduce the environmental footprint of daily commutes, said officials.

At the heart of this infrastructural leap is the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, an engineering feat with a project outlay of Rs 4,138 crore. Extending over 4.8 km, this corridor includes India's first transportation tunnel under any mighty river, presenting a lifeline across the Hooghly.

The Howrah Metro Station, now the deepest metro station in India, along with the deepest Escape cum Ventilation Shaft at Strand Road, Kolkata, underscores the technological and engineering marvels this project has brought to the fore, according to an official release.

This section is not just a conduit but a bridge connecting two major railway terminuses, Howrah and Sealdah. It will boost the mass transport scenario of the region by providing fast train communication across the Hooghly for the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata, officials added.

This initiative also marks a giant leap towards improving air quality and reducing sound pollution, enhancing the quality of life for the region's denizens, the release stated.

Parallelly, the Kavi Subhas-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,435 crore, extends over 5.4 km, weaving through West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.

This corridor is a testament to the government's commitment to decongesting road traffic around the bustling Eastern Metropolitan Bypass Road. It will be a gift to the people of Kolkata. Commissioning of the stretch from Kavi Subhas (KKSO) to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (KHMD) will facilitate seamless movement of passengers from Canning, Diamond Harbour, and Namkhana (Suburban Railway-Sealedah South Section of Eastern Railway) to various important places, including passport offices, government offices, schools, colleges, universities, film institutes, stadiums, etc. located in Kolkata South regions, officials said.

The inauguration of the Taratala-Majerhat stretch, a crucial part of the Joka-Esplanade line, with a budget of Rs 525.20 crore for Phase II covering 1.25 km, introduces an elevated metro station unique in its design over railway lines, platforms, and a canal, according to the release.

It will provide connectivity with the EMU service of the Sealdah-Budge Budge section and the Circular Railway of Eastern Railway at the Majerhat Station for the population of South Kolkata residing away from the main city but coming to the main city on mass every day for their livelihood, officials added.

It will provide another means of passenger transportation for the congestion of traffic on Diamond Harbour Road in Joka-Majerhat.

These projects collectively herald a new era in Kolkata's urban transport narrative, promising a more connected, sustainable and livable urban environment. By facilitating efficient public transport options, the city is set on a path to reducing its carbon footprint while improving the daily lives of its citizens, the release added. (ANI)

