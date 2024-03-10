Jaunpur, March 10: Six persons were killed and three injured when a car was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Sunday. The deceased include two women. The accident happen ed in an area under the Gaura Badshah police circle near Prasad college in the morning. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Dead, Three Injured As Speeding Car Rams into Parked Truck in Bulandshahr (See Pics)

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital. The condition of all three injured was said to be critical. According to police reports, the car was taking a U-turn when it was hit by a truck that was coming from behind. Noida Road Accident: Two Injured After Truck Overturns on Noida Elevated Road (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

VIDEO | Six killed, three injured as car collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/rCkvBNkOE3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

All the victims are residents of Sitamarhi district in Bihar and were returning from a wedding ceremony. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Anish Sharma, Gajadhar Sharma, Jawahar Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Sonam and Rinku. The injured include Jeetu Sharma, Meena Devi and Yug Sharma.

