New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the latest CT scan report of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain -- who tested positive for COVID-19 -- shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased.

"His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed," said Delhi CM Kejriwal while speaking to reporters at the Burari Hospital.

Speaking about the facility he visited with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, he said: "We have come to visit the hospital over here. The facility is currently under construction but most of the work has already been done. 450 beds would be present."

"For the treatment of COVID-19, we plan to start a facility of 450 beds and every third bed would have oxygen supply. We would be able to provide oxygen support to 125 beds. Oxygen support is required for treatment of COVID-19," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered Plasma therapy for COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday, Jain's condition deteriorated and was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, informed the office of the Delhi Health Minister. The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support.

Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi, was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had a high fever.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain's health was improving. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

