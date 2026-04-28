Home

Agency News Agency News India News | Patiala Police Bust ISI-backed Terror Module, Arrest Four, Recover Explosives, Arms Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Those arrested have been identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa of Mansa, Kulwinder Singh alias Bgga of Village Bappiana in Mansa, Satnam Singh alias Satta of Panjwarh in Taran Tarn and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Goindwal bypass in Tarn Taran. The arrested accused persons have various heinous crime cases registered against them, according to a release.

Patiala (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): Patiala Police has busted a Pakistan's ISI-backed pro-Khalistani terror module allegedly responsible for a late-night attempted explosion on a railway track near Shambhu, arresting four radicalised habitual offenders and recovering a significant quantity of arms and explosives, officials said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa of Mansa, Kulwinder Singh alias Bagga of village Bappiana in Mansa, Satnam Singh alias Satta of Panjwarh in Tarn Taran, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Goindwal Bypass in Tarn Taran. According to officials, all accused have prior criminal cases registered against them.

Also Read | Heatwave in Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho Records 46 Degree Celsius, Isolated Rainfall Expected Amid Severe Heat Across State.

The recovered material includes one hand grenade, two .30 bore pistols with ammunition, communication devices allegedly used for coordinating planned detonations, and laptops used for contact with handlers.

During a press briefing, DIG Patiala Range Kuldeep Chahal and SSP Patiala Varun Sharma said the terror module behind the attempted railway track explosion was unearthed within 12 hours of the incident.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here Ahead of April 29.

They said the alleged mastermind, Pardeep Singh Khalsa, was in close contact with Malaysia-based pro-Khalistani operatives as well as Pakistan-based arms suppliers.

Officials further said Khalsa allegedly radicalised youth and facilitated their travel to Malaysia for terror training, after which they were assigned tasks related to extremist activities. He is also reported to have formed a radical group named "Chalda Vaheer Chakarwarti, Attariye".

During interrogation, it was also revealed that the accused had earlier carried out a low-intensity IED explosion on the main line near Shambhu Railway Station. The investigation further indicates that the group was planning additional attacks on public infrastructure and property, officials added.

In this connection, a FIR has been registered at Police Station Kotwali, Patiala, under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 13, 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)