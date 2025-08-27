Patiala (Punjab) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Patiala police recovered the head of a newborn baby from the Ward number four area of Rajindra Hospital in the city.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma, the incident occured on Tuesday when the police team arrived at the incident spot and checked all the CCTV cameras of the hospital.

"The head of a newborn baby has been recovered from Ward No. 4 area of Rajindra Hospital. As soon as the information was received, the police team arrived at the scene... We will check all the CCTV cameras... We will take strict action against those who carried out this shameful act," SSP Varun Sharma told reporters.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

