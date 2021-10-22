Patna (Bihar) [India], October 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday reached Takht Harmandir Saheb in Patna to pay obeisance to Guru Granth Saheb on the third day of his visit to the city.

Earlier on Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind joined the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna and said that he is proud that the state has been the 'land of the world's first democracy.

Also Read | AP LAWCET Result 2021 Declared At sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

The President also laid the foundation stone for Shatabdi Smriti Stambh and planted a sapling of Mahabodhi Tree in the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the occasion.

President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Bihar for the centenary celebrations of the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab: 22-Year-Old Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Amritsar District; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)