Bhubaneswar, Apr 3 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the second list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections and the third list for the Lok Sabha polls.

Patnaik announced the names of 27 candidates for the assembly elections and five for Lok Sabha polls. With this, the BJD has fielded 20 candidates for the state's 21 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJD has not announced any name for Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJD has so far declared nominees for 99 assembly seats out of the 147 Assembly seats.

Patnaik has denied party tickets to seven sitting MLAs. The party has dropped two sitting MPs from Berhampur and Keonjhar from the list. They have been replaced by new candidates,

The 27-member list released for the assembly elections included seven women candidates.

