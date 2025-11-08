Patna (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera, during a press conference here, alleged that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah secretly meets officials. He claimed further that the CCTV cameras in the elevators are sealed with paper.

"Whenever the Home Minister visits Patna, paper is pasted over the CCTV (cameras) in the hotel elevator. The Home Minister is secretly meeting with officials. Security is compromised. What meetings do you hold secretly?" he questioned.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi, Promises to Expel Infiltrators From Seemanchal.

He expressed confidence in winning 72 out of the total 121 seats in Phase 1 of the Bihar Elections, held on November 6. He also claimed to be breaking the strike rate this time.

"I have heard that some of PM Modi's rallies have been cut. He is scared that the response is not positive. The results of Phase 1 of the elections are upfront. We will win 72 seats out of 121 with a complete majority," he said.

Also Read | Winter Session of Parliament to Be Held From December 1 to 19, Announces Kiren Rijiju, Says 'Looking Forward to a Constructive & Meaningful Session'.

Speaking on the "Katta" remarks, Khera mockingly said, "We are advising Nitish Babu: Take a gun and put it to their temple and declare yourself Chief Minister."

Earlier, Pawan Khera alleged that people who have been casting votes for generations have been deleted from the voters' list in the first phase of the Bihar polls.

He accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of having allegedly worked together to manipulate votes in Haryana.

"We recieved complaints from our workers that the names of people who have been casting votes for generations, their names were deleted from the voter list. The entire nation saw that SIR was a flop show in Bihar. With the collusion of the Election Commission of India and the BJP, we were not able to form the government in Haryana, and they stole votes," he said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)