Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) PDP additional spokesperson Tahir Sayeed on Wednesday resigned from the party post citing "personal reasons".

In a tweet, Sayeed, who had also served as a media analyst in the Chief Minister's Office when the party was in power, said he was thankful to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for providing him the opportunity to serve the organisation.

Also Read | Karnataka: Narrow Escape For Passengers From Being Run Over by Shatabdi Express in Kolar, One Dead (Watch Video).

“I am resigning from the post of additional Spokesperson of @JKPDP because of some personal reasons. I thank my party president Ms @MehboobaMufti for providing me the opportunity to serve the party,” Sayeed said in the tweet.

However, it is not yet clear whether he would leave the party or not.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Treat Uzbekistan Woman With Rare Kidney Failure Post Delivery.

Last month, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura too had resigned from the party post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)