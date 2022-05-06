New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Peace negotiations with various extremist groups in the Northeast have resulted in vast improvement in the security situation in the region, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Friday.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Assam Rifles here, Rai also said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFPSA) from some areas of the Northeast highlighted the possibilities of strong development in the area.

Also Read | Tata Power Net Profit Rises Over 31% to Rs 632 Crore in March 2022 Quarter.

He said the central government is committed to making the Northeast an economic hub connecting Southeast Asia under the Act East Policy.

The central government has spent Rs 2,65,513 crore from 2014 to March 2021 to develop various infrastructure projects in the Northeastern region, the result of which is visible in the form of development, he said.

Also Read | Moto Edge 30 India Launch Confirmed for May 12, 2022.

Under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, talks with various extremist organisations have brought about a vast improvement in the security situation in the Northeast and youth are rapidly joining the mainstream of development, he said.

The minister quoted Modi as saying that the Northeast was neglected over the years and the vast potential of the region will be explored by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity.

Development is now considered synonymous with the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)