Earlier today, it was rumoured that Moto Edge 30 could be launched in India on May 12, 2022. Motorola has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. According to the teaser, Moto Edge 30 will debut in the Indian market on the above-mentioned date, at 12 noon. The device will be made available for purchase via Flipkart. Motorola Moto Edge 30 Likely To Debut in India on May 12, 2022.

The handset is claimed to be the world's thinnest 5G phone. Moto Edge 30 will carry similar features as that of the European model.

Introducing the #motorolaedge30, World's Thinnest 5G smartphone! It is India's lightest 5G phone in the segment with 144Hz pOLED display, India's first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, flagship camera & more. Launching on Flipkart & at leading retail stores on 12 May! #FindYourEdge — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 6, 2022

It will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Motorola Edge 30 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For photographs, the device will come with a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there will be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Moto Edge 30 will come equipped with a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support. Coming to the pricing, Moto Edge 30 is likely to be priced at Rs 30,000.

