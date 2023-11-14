Indore, November 14: A day after Diwali, people in Indore's Madhya Pradesh participated in the Hingot war, a traditional fireball battle in which two groups hurled burning 'hingots' at each other. The festival is popular in Gautampura, which is nearly 60 km from Indore. Visuals showed a large number of people on two sides throwing burning crackers and fireballs at each other. Hingot is a forest fruit that is derived from a tree and emptied from the inside. It is then filled with gunpowder and left to dry for 8-10 days. In the event, the hingot is tied to a wooden stick and lit on fire, then thrown towards the opponents. Blessings Amid Joy in Madhya Pradesh: Cows Run Over Devotees as Part of Unique Diwali Tradition in Ujjain District (Watch Video)

The chances of injuries in this traditional sport are always high, and sometimes the participants can even get severely injured. However, all the participants keep shields to combat the coming fireball launched by the other side.

People Celebrate Hingot War in Indore

VIDEO | Several injured during ‘Hingot Yudh’, a traditional celebration observed a day after Diwali, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/vj0pKUuMgz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2023

The traditional Hingot War is celebrated on the day after Diwali on Dhok Padwa, where two groups, Kalangi and Turra, attack each other with burning hingots. The Turra team belongs to Runji village, while the Kalangi team belongs to Gautampura village.

