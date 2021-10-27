Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): People on both banks of the Cauvery River and in low lying areas have been instructed to move to safer places and take precautionary measures due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of KRS reservoir.

This heavy rainfall, according to Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd, KRS Division, has raised the likelihood of releasing surplus water. Hence, people have been instructed to stay safe and take precautions to prevent themselves and their properties from getting damaged from a potentially flood-like situation.

''As there is heavy rainfall in the catchment area of KRS reservoir, where the level in the reservoir is rising to its full storage level, there is a likelihood of releasing surplus water varying from 10,000 to 20,000 cusecs and this may be increasing at any moment. Hence, all the people living on both banks off the river and on low-lying areas of river Cauvery are hereby cautioned to move to safer places and take all precautionary measures for safety and security of their lives and properties," read a release from Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd, KRS Division on Tuesday. (ANI)

