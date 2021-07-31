Aizawl, Jul 31 (PTI) Tripura royal scion and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma on Saturday said that the people of his state are willing to extend humanitarian help to Mizoram.

Barma extended the support during a conversation with Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte.

"I have spoken to Pu Robert Royte and extended our help if they need anything in regards to supplies in Mizoram. While there may be border disputes between us and Mizoram, the new generation of Tiprasa must rise to show NE that we can also offer assistance to others in times of need," Barma tweeted.

The Mizoram government has opened alternate routes to bring essential commodities from neighboring Tripura and Manipur.

Lalrozama, the Deputy Commissioner of Mamit district, which shares border with Tripura, said that essential commodities including fuel and LPG, have started entering Mizoram from the neighbouring state on Saturday.

A sizeable number of traders from Tripura have entered Mizoram during the day, and the administration is making efforts to ensure smooth traffic movement between the two states, he said.

An official statement said that 20 trucks carrying fuel and LPG are returning to Mizoram from Tripura.

Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthangliana said that no vehicle has entered Mizoram from Assam since the violent clash, even as the Assam government maintains that no group is staging any blockade on NH 306, Mizoram's lifeline.

