New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): People protested against the latest Supreme Court order to remove all stray dogs from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, bus and railway stations at India Gate on Sunday.

This comes after the Supreme Court, while taking into consideration the "alarming rise of dog bite incidents", ordered all states and Union Territories (UTs) on November 7 to ensure the removal of all stray dogs from every educational institution, hospital, public sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Election Commission of 'Vote Theft'.

Speaking to ANI, a protestor said, "I don't call myself an animal lover or a dog lover. I am a citizen of this country, and I am here for the sake of humanity. In the Supreme Court's last order, it was said that in the last three years, there have been no deaths due to Rabies. Due to fake reports, they have issued an order to relocate dogs, which will escalate the problem."

"People are being forced to resort to inhalers because they are not able to breathe properly. When they have no answer for their incompetence, and the issues of pollution and vote-chori, they are raising such issues where animals will suffer because they can't speak or vote. I demand that the government adopt scientific and logical solutions, and that the Supreme Court not make a joke of itself. They should sterilise dogs instead of relocating them," he added.

Also Read | What Is Digital Gold? Know All About E-Gold Products and Why SEBI Is Cautioning Investors.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria stated that all these institutions and places must be properly fenced to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

The stray dogs should not be released to the same spot from which they were picked up, the bench ordered. It also said that permitting their return would "frustrate the very purpose" of securing such premises and addressing public safety concerns."They will not be released back in the same area since releasing them back will frustrate the very purpose of the directive of the court," said the bench.

It will be the responsibility of the concerned local government institutions to collect stray dogs from such institutions/areas and transfer them to designated dog shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, the bench directed.

Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories shall ensure strict compliance with the order; otherwise, officers will be held personally responsible, it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)