New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A Delhi Assembly Petition Committe meeting held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, called on the Medical Superintendents of all the Delhi Government-aided hospitals to seek a detailed answer on the fiasco in providing adequate medicines and data entry operators.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Petition Committee took cognizance of the inadequacy of medicines and data entry operator staff in all over two dozen government hospitals, spawning problems faced by patients.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Lover With Husband's Help After He Forces Her to Take Up Sex Work, Dumps Body Near Nice Road.

During the meeting, the Committee alleged that due to the withholding of files of several departments by the Finance Department of the Delhi Government, there is a shortage of medicines and data operators in the hospital.

The Petition Committee directed the Medical Superintendents to find a permanent solution to the problem immediately. (ANI)

Also Read | DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice to Air India in Two Cases ‘Passenger Misbehaviour’ in Paris-Delhi Flight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)