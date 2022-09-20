Palakkad, September 20: A leader of the Popular Front of India has been arrested in connection with the killing of an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad district in April this year, police said.

The Palakkad district secretary of PFI, Aboobaker Siddik, was arrested on Monday for allegedly conspiring and hiding the culprits involved in the murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said. Karnataka Shocker: Doctor Killed by Fiancee After Making Private Videos of Her and Mother-in-Law Viral on Social Media in Bengaluru.

Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16, which the police suspected to be in retaliation for the murder of a PFI worker named Subair in front of his father in Elupplly Palakkad district on April 15. Both these cases were given for probe to a special investigation team headed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order.

"He is the 23rd accused in the Sreenivasan murder case which has been arrested for conspiring, prompting others, and helping the culprits- in the knowledge of their organisation- hide...He was taken into custody from his house and his arrest has been recorded," said the investigating officer, DSP Anil Kumar. Telangana Shocker: Man Dies After Receiving Fatal Injection From Hitch-Hiking Stranger in Khammam District.

The police have also recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the PFI leader's possession and have been examining them. He will be produced before the court, DSP said. "More arrests will be reported soon," he added.

As per police, Siddik was allegedly involved along with a group of PFI workers in preparing the list of politicians to be targeted. These leaders belonged to the BJP, CPI (M) and Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

