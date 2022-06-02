New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet filed in PMLA Court has stated that the Popular front of India (PFI) is involved in terror funding, illegal activities like anti-CAA protests, inciting violence in the Delhi riots on social media and making posters related to Babri Masjid, inciting people against NRC and Common Civil Code.

ED said that PFI member KA Rauf Sherif has a Chinese connection and is also linked to the Hathras case where a Dalit woman died after being allegedly gang-raped.

According to ED, Rauf received Rs one crore from China in the guise of mask trading. Rauf was an employee of Race International LLC, Oman.

Race International has four Directors, two were Chinese and two were NRI from Kerala.

Rauf visited China in 2019 and 2020 and received funds in his Indian Bank Account.

In one more case, Kaleem Pasha of SDPI (sister concern of PFI) received Rs 5 lakhs from a Chinese company named Jumpmonkey Promotions India (P) Ltd.

Pasha was involved in Banglore riots. ED stated that Sharif had funded the trip of Sidhique Kappan, a Delhi-based Kerala journalist and three others to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

In its report, ED has stated that PFI has formed District Executive Committee in UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia etc to raise funds. Targets are given to individuals to collect cash and transfer the same through Hawala or camouflaged as genuine business transactions.

ED during the investigation analysed more than 600 domestic contributors and their bank accounts and also looked at accounts of more than 2600 beneficiaries. ED investigation has found that many of these accounts were bogus and people on the ground were not found during physical verification.

One of the beneficiaries of this money was Anshad Baseudeen. He was arrested by UP ATS with IEDs, a pistol and live cartridges. PFI has transferred Rs. 3.5 lakh from the account of PFI. This shows PFI was involved in Terror Activities.

PFI is organising Physical Training Camps in Gulf Countries. The fact came out during a search at Unity House, Calicut House. PFI has approximately 1,800 to 2,000 members in just Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Jeddah.

PFI has also formed a "Hit Squad", these squads are formed to carry out terror activities in India.

PFI is also planning to attack BJP or RSS workers in a planned manner. One attack was planned for December 3, 2020, but it was postponed due to an ED raid.

During a search operation on Abdul Razzak, a Divisional President of PFI a document was found which showed 151 different styles of protest. Wearing symbols is mentioned as one way to protest. This can be clearly linked to the recent Hijab Protests in Karnataka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)