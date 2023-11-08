India News | Pharma Firm Launches Drive to Raise Awareness About Air Pollution, Its Adverse Effects on Lungs

New Delhi/Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) As India's air quality takes a nosedive each winter, a pharmaceutical firm has launched an initiative to spread awareness among the people about the issue and its adverse effects on the lungs which leads to pulmonary stress.

Through this 'Healthy Lungs' initiative, the Alkem Laboratories aims to raise awareness about the gravity of the situation and empower citizens with the knowledge and tools to protect their respiratory health during the challenging winter months.

"The initiative will focus on advocating for cleaner air and providing guidance on mitigating exposure to harmful pollutants. As part of the initiative, over 600 camps and clinics across India will be conducted to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment of respiratory ailments," it said in a statement.

These timely interventions have started making a significant difference in managing respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Alkem Laboratories will work towards promoting research and development in the field of respiratory medicine to provide innovative solutions and therapies for those affected by pulmonary stress, the statement said.

Recent studies reveal that 14 out of the 20 most polluted cities globally are located in India, with air pollution levels escalating during the winter season, Sudipta Roy, President and Head of Acute Business at Alkem Laboratories Limited said.

This, in turn, contributes to rising cases of pulmonary stress causing exacerbations of COPD and asthma, during the winter months.

Roy expressed the importance of their ongoing initiative, Healthy Lungs, which can be accessed at www.thehealthylungs.com.

"The statistics are staggering. Pollution in India resulted in 1.67 million deaths in 2019, marking the largest pollution-related death toll in any country worldwide. The economic losses associated with this crisis amounted to a staggering USD 36.8 billion. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to these alarming figures," he said.

