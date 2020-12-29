Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (PTI) Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha on Tuesday at 5.5 degrees Celsius even as the MeT office forecast said there will further fall in minimum temperature across the state.

Against seven different stations recording minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius on Monday, the met office said that only two places in Kandhamal district registered night temperature falling below 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

While Phulbani continued to remain as the coldest place in the state at 5.5 degrees Celsius, Daringbadi recorded minimum temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. All other stations recorded temperature above 10 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius and 13.6 degree Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

The Met office in its forecast said: "No large change in minimum temperature (Night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next 24 hours and it will fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius over the districts of interior Odisha and 2-3 degrees Celsius over the districts of Coastal Odisha thereafter."

On the reason behind the forecast of temperature fall, the Met Centre director H R Biswas said that a high-pressure area over Odisha has drifted towards Central India which will intensify into a cold wave in the state from the night of December 30.

In view of the cold wave warning, the Odisha government has alerted the district collectors and commissioners of municipal corporations and suggested them to take necessary measures to save poor people from the cold wave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)