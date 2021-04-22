New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the concerned respondent authorities to treat a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as representation seeking direction to establish a Non-Resident Indians Commission (NRI Commission) at the national level to address the concerns of Non-Resident Indians.

A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Thursday directed concern the respondent authorities to treat the plea in accordance with law, rules and government policies within a time frame.

The public interest litigation was filed by Anisur Rehman through advocate Jose Abraham. Rehman claimed that he is a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) currently working in the Sultanate of Oman, and well aware of the challenges faced by the NRI community in the foreign country as well in the home country of India.

He said that he wanted to protect their fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution of India and urged the Court to issue direction to Centre government to consider his representation and take appropriate action on the same.

He said that there are millions of Indian expatriates who are living in labour camps and other deplorable areas for better lives of their families in India.

"The NRI's are a section which makes a pivotal contribution in the development of the nation. The NRI community has always seen at the forefront to help the country in times caused by internal issues or calamities. The most recent example is the wholehearted support extended by the Indian expatriates especially in GCC countries during the havoc caused by floods in southern India, " the plea said.

The advocate said that NRIs are seen as a vulnerable section in these times when the pandemic COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace.

"The Indian expatriates also face exploitation and breach of contract in many countries. Indians are also languishing in foreign prisons under false and fabricated charges. Many Indian women are physically and mentally exploited either by their employer or many times by even their own husbands," the petition reads.

The issues of concern to the NRIs are varied in nature. The NRIs have to face immense difficulties in India as well. In recent times, one often gets to hear of reports of difficulties faced by NRIs to start an enterprise in India, the petition said.

It further added that the Union and State Governments have always assured the NRI organizations of fullest support with initiatives focusing on the NRIs undertaken from time to time. He apprised the court that so far only 3 State governments viz; Punjab, Kerala and Goa have constituted an NRI Commission.

He submitted that an NRI commission at the national level is the need of the hour and the current pandemic situation where the need has become really dire.

He said that Covid -19 has caused immense hardships for the Indian NRI community. It is estimated that lakhs of Indians have lost their source of employment or are on the verge of losing their jobs.

He said that the present situation has also increased the need or a National NRI commission on the lines of the proposed Commission for Migrant Labours.

The petitioner said that a national level commission will help in streamlining all the NRI related welfare schemes at one platform and in safeguarding the interest of the expatriates in a much more efficacious and effective manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)