Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Hyderabad hosted the second edition of the Pink Power Run at People's Plaza, Necklace Road - Hussain Sagar Lake, on Sunday.

The event, organised by the Sudha Reddy Foundation in association with the MEIL Foundation, aimed to promote fitness and raise awareness about breast cancer.

The run was flagged off by Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, with several dignitaries and celebrities in attendance. Speaking on the occasion, organiser Sudha Reddy said, "This run is to promote fitness and to raise awareness against breast cancer. Almost 18-20 thousand people have participated in this."

The marathon began at 5:30 a.m. and featured 10K, 5K, and 3K categories, attracting participants across ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds under the tagline Stride and Shine.

Chuangsri, urging people to join the movement, said, "On the 28th, we're having a Pink Power Run, which is a marathon running event for raising awareness for breast cancer...We're inviting everyone from around the world to come together, running for their fitness and health, and also creating a social movement on breast cancer as well."

She also highlighted her plans to attend a dinner with children with visual disabilities and HIV in Hyderabad, describing it as an opportunity to share joy and extend support to their communities. "We're just having dinner together, trying to give them a great time. And as we're here in Hyderabad, we think that it's a very special occasion that we get to know them. I hope it's going to be just as much fun for them. And we could learn more about how we can give help to their communities as well," she said.

In August, the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation had announced the launch of Pink Power Run 2.0, calling it Hyderabad's flagship initiative to raise awareness, promote early detection, and rally communities nationwide in the fight against breast cancer.

"Breast cancer is claiming the lives of far too many women in India. Awareness, early detection, and access are the three pillars that can change this. When we know that survival can rise dramatically if cancer is caught early, it is our responsibility to take this mission forward. The Pink Power Run is about uniting people, saving lives, and making Hyderabad a beacon of hope for women across India," Sudha Reddy had said. (ANI)

