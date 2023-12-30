Ayodhya, December 30: With less than a month left for the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the temple town today, requested people to refrain from visiting the city in large numbers in view of security and logistical reasons. Acknowledging the fact that Ram devotees are eager to be part of the historic day, the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few have been invited to the inauguration ceremony on January 22.

"I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January," PM Modi said while addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya. PM Narendra Modi on Ram Temple Consecration: ‘Whole World Waiting for Ceremony, Light Ram Jyoti at Homes on January 22 but Avoid Coming to Ayodhya’.

PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Avoid Coming on January 22

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi says, "I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on 22 January. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal… pic.twitter.com/pbL81WrsbZ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

Emphasizing that Ayodhya has now emerged as one of the major tourist attractions, he appealed to people to make the city cleanest among other cities in the country. "After the inauguration of the Ram temple, people will come to the city in lakhs. It does not matter whether they come on January 22 or some other day, maybe they will visit the city after ten years. But, one thing is for sure that people in lakh will come, so, it is my humble request to the people of Ayodhya to make the city clean," he said.

PM Modi also urged people to launch a cleanliness drive at pilgrimage sites across the country from January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. Further, the PM urged people to light a 'Ram Jyoti' in their houses on January 22, when the idol consecration at the Ram Temple will take place in Ayodhya and celebrate Diwali. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Airport and Railway Station in Ayodhya, Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects (Watch Videos).

"This historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to take a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all the 140 crore countrymen should light Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22 January and celebrate Diwali," the PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the temple town today, inaugurating the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. He further said that the country is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology at present.

"Today, the foundation stone of development works worth more than Rs 15 thousand crore has been laid and inaugurated here. These infrastructure-related works will once again establish modern Ayodhya with pride on the map of the country. Today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology..." the PM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)