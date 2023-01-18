Ayodhya (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) The devotees visiting Ayodhya will soon be able to stay on the banks of river Saryu in a tent city which has been proposed to be developed there by the local authorities.

Tourism officer of Ayodhya RP Yadav said that on the lines of Prayagraj Kumbh and Varanasi, there is now a proposal to develop a tent city in Ayodhya as well. "A tent city is proposed on the land of the tourism department at the Naya ghat. Here, a tent city will be made and permanent residential facilities will be provided to the tourists."

"Apart from this, the devotees who observe Kalpavas (brief stay on banks of the river Ganga) in Ayodhya and live in temples and mutts will also be given facilities in the tent city," Yadav said, adding that the tourism department will provide land to them and the investors will provide tent.

According to the officer, a group of Indian-origin doctors from Canada who visited Ayodhya have shown interest in investing in development of the tent city.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, hailed the initiative. "The visitors who come from outside and don't get a place, will now have somewhere to go. They can stay in the tent city."

Das also praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he "thinks a lot about Ayodhya". "This proposal that a tent city will be built in Ayodhya is honourable. It is a very beautiful initiative, we welcome it."

Tent cities are currently erected in sangam city Prayagraj and Varanasi for devotees.

On Friday, Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai said the construction of the Ram temple here has reached the halfway stage and the sanctum sanctorum will be ready to place the idol by next year's 'Makar Sankranti'.

