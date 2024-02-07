Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Platinum Guild International on Wednesday announced the elevation of Tim Schlick as the Chief Executive Officer.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is the jewellery industry's authority on platinum.

Schlick, who is serving as the organisation's current Chief Operating Officer, will take over from April 4, after the retirement of PGI's longtime chief executive Huw Daniel, the body said in a statement.

Daniel, who started his tenure in 2003 as president of PGI USA, will retire at the end of March after 21 years with the organisation, it said.

"To me, the next logical step is to apply what we have built over the years to unlock more opportunities for the trade, and by doing so, create incremental value for both our partners and sponsors, scaling the value we create," Schlick, who has been with PGI since 2015, said.

