Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is taking decisive steps to bring the state's rich arts, handicrafts, and traditional products to national and international markets. Having revived traditional crafts through the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative, the government is now preparing to establish the identity of 75 districts on global platforms through the Prime Minister's Ekta Mall.

This initiative aims to revive dying traditional industries in rural areas, strengthening artisans' livelihoods while establishing local products as a "new force of Swadeshi." The ambitious PM Ekta Mall project, initiated by the central government, is emerging as a major hub for the sale, display, and branding of local products across states, according to a release.

Also Read | BJP Appoints Keshav Prasad Maurya As Central Observer for Election of Bihar Legislative Party Leader.

Under Chief Minister Yogi's leadership, state-of-the-art PM Ekta Malls are being developed at a fast pace in key cities. In Agra's Shilpgram, construction is underway on 11.53 acres at a cost of Rs 128.85 crore, where products from Braj, Agra, Firozabad, and nearby districts will be branded nationwide.

In Varanasi's Ganganagar Colony, an Ekta Mall is being built on 1.46 acres at a cost of Rs 154.71 crore, where Kashi's traditional Banarasi sarees, zari-zardozi work, wooden toys, rudraksha products, and more will reach new heights.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees' Unions Slam 'Unilateral' Terms of Reference, Demand Clarity on Pension Revision, Benefits and Implementation Timeline.

In Lucknow's Awadh Shilpgram, an Ekta Mall covering 4.86 acres is being established at a cost of Rs 64 crore and is expected to be completed by December 2026. This will provide a vast market for Awadh's chikankari, zari work, and other local products, the release stated.

The Ekta Malls will not only enhance sales of local products but also generate thousands of new jobs, offering artisans, women, and youth access to a larger market. The initiative will accelerate the growth of the rural economy, serving as a boon for small artisans struggling post-adversities. The recognition gained through ODOP is now poised to expand globally through the PM Ekta Malls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)