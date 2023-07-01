New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the contributions of Chartered Accountants on occasion of Chartered Accountants' Day.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "On #CharteredAccountantsDay, we honour a professional community which is among our nation's key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India."

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: No Change in Stand on UCC, Says Congress.

July 1 is celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949.

The ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the country.

Also Read | France Riots: Funeral Held for French Teen Nahel Merzouk in Paris’ Nanterre After More Than 1,300 Detained Amid Violent Protests.

PM Modi also wished doctors on the occasion of National Doctors' Day.

"On DoctorsDay, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience," PM Modi tweeted.

"Their(doctors) dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength," the Prime Minister added.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year across the country on July 1. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate health care workers, and medical practitioners for their selfless contribution towards society.

The day helps us understand the importance of doctors in our lives and value them, to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.

The day is celebrated annually the memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy an eminent physician, academician, freedom fighter and politician. Dr Roy was the first Chief Minister of West Bengal after India gained Independence. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)