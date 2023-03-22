New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Amid the spike in influenza cases in the country and the rise of Covid-19 cases in the past 2 weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign, stated an official release.

A comprehensive presentation was made covering the global Covid-19 situation including the rising cases in India by the Secretary, of Health, MoHFW.

PM Modi was briefed that India has been witnessing a slight rise in new cases with average daily cases reported as 888 and weekly positivity reported as 0.98 percent in the week ending March 22, 2023. However, 1.08 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally during the same week.

"The action taken on the directions given by Prime Minister during the last Covid-19 review held on December 22, 2022, was also briefed. He was informed that the availability and prices of 20 main Covid Drugs, 12 other drugs, 8 buffer drugs, and 1 influenza drug are being monitored," it read.

A mock drill was also conducted on December 27, 2022, in 22,000 hospitals, and many remedial measures were taken by hospitals thereafter.

The Prime Minister was apprised of the influenza situation in the country, particularly with respect to a higher number of cases of H1N1 and H3N2 being noted in the last few months.

PM Modi directed officials to enhance the Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories.

"This will support tracking of newer variants if any, and timely response," said PM Modi.

He also emphasized on Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks in hospital premises by patients, health professionals, and health workers.

He also stressed that wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.

He directed that effective monitoring of IRI/SARI cases, and testing for influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and Adenovirus be followed up with States.

Further, Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure the availability of required Drugs and Logistics for influenza and Covid-19 across Health Facilities along with the availability of sufficient beds and for health human resources.

He highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on regular basis.

The PM advised to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour, enhance Lab Surveillance, and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all exigencies.

Prime Minister exhorted the community to follow respiratory hygiene & to adhere to Covid appropriate behavior in crowded public places.

The meeting was attended by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog; Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Secretary, Health & Family Welfare; Secretary, Pharmaceuticals and Secretary, Biotechnology; DG, ICMR, Amit Khare, Advisor, PMO along with other senior officials. (ANI)

