New Delhi, April 12: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the nation via a post on X on Saturday. "Many best wishes to the countrymen on Hanuman Jayanti. With the blessings of Sankatmochan, may all of you always remain healthy, happy and prosperous in life; this is my wish," the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti through a post. "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Bajrangbali, the trouble savior, remove the troubles of all and provide strength, intelligence, wisdom and long life. Jai Shri Ram!" Shah wrote.

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

Amit Shah Extends Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

समस्त देशवासियों को श्री हनुमान जन्मोत्सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। संकट मोचन भगवान बजरंगबली सभी के कष्टों को दूर कर बल, बुद्धि, विवेक और दीर्घायु प्रदान करें। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/5ewPhmTUJU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2025

Rajnath Singh Extends Greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

श्री हनुमान जयंती के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। वीरता, भक्ति और सेवा के प्रतीक पवनपुत्र हनुमान जी आप सभी को साहस, स्वास्थ्य और संबल प्रदान करें। जय बजरंग बली! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 12, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti via a post. "Infinite best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti. May Pavanputra Hanuman Ji, the symbol of valor, devotion and service, provide courage, health and strength to all of you. Jai Bajrang Bali!" Singh wrote

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram. This day falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April. The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees fast and offer puja to the deity. They also chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. Several devotees gather at the Hanuman temples across the country on the occasion to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, known for his unwavering devotion, courage, and strength.

