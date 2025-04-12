Political leaders from across the nation extended their warm wishes to the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, celebrated on April 12, 2025. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his blessings on X, praying for peace, prosperity, and strength in everyone’s life. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised Lord Hanuman’s qualities, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for strength and wisdom for all. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed their greetings to the people, marking the significance of Lord Hanuman’s birth anniversary in India. Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Date, Tithi Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Rituals: Know Celebrations and Significance of the Hindu Festival That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Prays for Peace and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Recites Praise for Lord Hanuman in Jayanti Wish

Union Minister Amit Shah Wishes Strength and Wisdom to All on Hanuman Jayanti

समस्त देशवासियों को श्री हनुमान जन्मोत्सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। संकट मोचन भगवान बजरंगबली सभी के कष्टों को दूर कर बल, बुद्धि, विवेक और दीर्घायु प्रदान करें। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/5ewPhmTUJU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2025

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Extends Hanuman Jayanti Greetings to All

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge Sends Warm Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

