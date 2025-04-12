Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, celebrated today, April 12. Taking to X, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Hanuman for the well-being of all citizens. “Many best wishes to the countrymen on Hanuman Jayanti. With the blessings of Sankatmochan, may all of you always remain healthy, happy and prosperous in life,” he wrote. The festival marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, revered as a symbol of strength, devotion, and protection. Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Political Leaders Extend Greetings to Nation on Lord Hanuman’s Birth Anniversary.

