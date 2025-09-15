Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the Combined Commanders' Conference CCC2025 in Kolkata, hosted by Headquarters Eastern Command. Based on the theme 'Year of Reforms - Transformation for the Future', it focused on driving transformative reforms across the Indian Armed Forces.

Deliberations are being held on a wide range of strategic issues, including force modernisation, jointness, integration and enhancing operational readiness for multi-domain warfare.

The Prime Minister lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their exemplary role in Operation Sindoor and highlighted their vital contribution towards nation-building.

He also unveiled the "Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047" document, charting the path for a future-ready Indian Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Minister Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also attended the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025.

After concluding his Kolkata visit, the Prime Minister will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in the state of Bihar.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of several developmental projects of Rs. 6,500 crore in Darrang, Assam.

While addressing the crowd in Darrang, PM Modi claimed that their government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These projects will further reinforce this dedication to achieving this vision.

"Development projects worth approximately Rs. 6,500 crore have been initiated from this platform. Our double-engine government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These projects will further reinforce our dedication to achieving this vision," said PM Modi. (ANI)

