Kolkata, September 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at Vijay Durg, the Eastern Command Headquarters of the Indian Army, the erstwhile Fort William in Kolkata. PM Modi arrived in the West Bengal state capital city on Sunday evening and spent the night at Raj Bhavan. On Monday morning, he inaugurated the key defence meet at Vijay Durg. After attending the event, PM Modi left for Bihar, thus concluding his visit to Kolkata.

PM Modi left Vijay Durg at 1 p.m. for the race course, where a temporary helipad was built. The Prime Minister went to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in a helicopter. After that, he left Bengal and embarked on his next destination, Bihar. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 at Vijay Durg. It is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces that brings together the nation’s top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India’s military preparedness. Engineer Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to M Visvesvaraya on His Birth Anniversary, Hails Role of Engineers in Building ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Held once every two years, the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference would be held in Kolkata from September 15 to 17. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future’. The conference will focus on reforms, transformation and change, and operational preparedness, reflecting the Armed Forces’ emphasis on institutional reforms, deeper integration, and technological modernisation while sustaining multi-domain operational readiness. Deliberations will focus on strengthening the Armed Forces to remain agile, decisive, and future-ready in a rapidly evolving geo-strategic environment. ‘Bhupen Da’s Music United India and Inspired Generations’, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing 100th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati (Watch Videos).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and senior Secretaries from other Ministries also attended the event along with officers from the three Services and the Integrated Defence Staff. Both Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval also arrived in the city on Sunday evening.

