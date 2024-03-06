Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's actor son, Vasudev Bose, on Wednesday.

PM Modi was on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Operations Suffer Delays, Cancellations in Delhi and Mumbai Airports Amid Pilot Unavailability: Source.

Earlier today, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata.

Also Read | Bihar: BJP MLA Kavita Paswan's Nephew Shot Dead in Katihar.

In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi inaugurated several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.

This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city's public transportation network's efficiency and reach.

In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section is a testament to the government's commitment to decongesting road traffic around the bustling Eastern Metropolitan Bypass Road. It will be a gift to the people of Kolkata. Commissioning of the stretch from Kavi Subhas (KKSO) to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (KHMD) will facilitate seamless movement of passengers from Canning, Diamond Harbour, and Namkhana (Suburban Railway-Sealedah South Section of Eastern Railway) to various important places, including passport offices, government offices, schools, colleges, universities, film institutes, stadiums, etc. located in Kolkata South regions.

The inauguration of the Taratala-Majerhat stretch, a crucial part of the Joka-Esplanade line, with a budget of Rs 525.20 crore for Phase II covering 1.25 km, introduces an elevated metro station unique in its design over railway lines, platforms, and a canal. It will provide connectivity with the EMU service of the Sealdah-Budge Budge section and the Circular Railway of Eastern Railway at the Majerhat Station for the population of South Kolkata residing away from the main city but coming to the main city on mass every day for their livelihood, officials added.

It will provide another means of passenger transportation for the congestion of traffic on Diamond Harbour Road in Joka-Majerhat.

These projects collectively herald a new era in Kolkata's urban transport narrative, promising a more connected, sustainable and livable urban environment. By facilitating efficient public transport options, the city is set on a path to reducing its carbon footprint while improving the daily lives of its citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)