New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed several innocent lives.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions 'Selective Killings' by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, chaired a meeting of the CCS at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg."

Notably, PM Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | National Panchayati Raj Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Take Part in Programme in Bihar on April 24, Launch Development Projects Worth INR 13,480 Crore.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and vowed the government's determination to punish the perpetrators of the terror attack.

He said those involved will soon see a loud and clear response. "I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country," he said at an event here.

"We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones...," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, and other officials to discuss the security situation in the region.

"The meeting discussed all issues related to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir," a source told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)