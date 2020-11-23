New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, who passed away in a Guwahati hospital on Monday battling post-Covid complications.

"Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his condolence message said that Gogoi will be remembered for developing Assam.

"Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," President Kovind tweeted.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told media persons adding that the body of the late leader will be kept at his official residence in Guwahati today.

"Tomorrow his body might be kept at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra for public homage," Sarma added.

Gogoi, 86 passed away on Monday evening at 5.34 pm at Guwahati Medical College where he was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure and was on dialysis.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who cut short his official tour due to Gogoi's health, described him as a people's leader.

"Tarun Gogoi was a people's leader who had great contribution in Assam's political and public sphere. Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers," he tweeted.

The veteran Congress Party leader whose health condition started deteriorating tested positive for COVID-19 in August and had been hospitalised.

After recovery Gogoi had been discharged from the hospital after two months. He was re-admitted on November 2 due to post-Covid complications and his condition had deteriorated on November 21 and he was put on ventilator support. There were also reports that Gogoi is suffering from multi-organ failure. (ANI)

