New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences on the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and said the late leader devoted several years of his life to the state's development.

PM Modi recalled his interactions when both of them served as Chief Ministers of their respective states.

"Saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM Shri VS Achuthanandan Ji. He devoted many years of his life to public service and Kerala's progress. I recall our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He also attached a photograph of their meeting.

Leaders across the political spectrum paid their tributes to Achuthanandan, a veteran CPI-M leader.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Kerala's political sphere has lost a great leader. He said Achuthanandan's courage, dedication, and love for the people will remain etched in their hearts forever.

YS Jagan extended his heartfelt sympathies to Achuthanandan's family and admirers, praying for peace for the departed soul, a release said.

Achuthanandan passed away on Monday at the age of 101. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after a cardiac arrest.

"We salute Comrade VS Achuthanandan--an architect of Kerala's progressive journey, a voice of the voiceless, and a lifelong champion of the working class," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"Red Salute to Comrade V S Achuthanandan! Veteran communist leader and Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan passed away at the age of 101 on July 21. His life of struggle and unwavering dedication to the cause of the people will forever be an inspiration," it said.

Achuthanandan was Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM. He served as the secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992. He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms--1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016. (ANI)

