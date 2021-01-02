New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences to the family of former Congress MP Buta Singh who passed away earlier today.

Terming him an "experienced administrator", Modi said that Singh used his voice for the welfare of the poor.

"Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief at the passing of the senior party leader.

A four-time MP from the Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission. (ANI)

