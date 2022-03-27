New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor, and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 has also been announced to those who were injured in the accident from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said, "Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Chittoor, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon."

"The next of kin of the deceased would be given Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Narendra Modi," PMO added.

As per Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan eight people were killed while several others sustained injuries in the accident.

The Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan said that the district officials briefed the Governor that the accident took place when a private bus carrying 63 persons of a marriage party, proceeding from Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district to Tirupati, lost control while taking a turn on the ghat road and fell into a gorge.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.

"The accident took place as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

