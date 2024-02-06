Harda, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Harda factory blast in Madhya Pradesh which has claimed at least 8 lives as of now and annnounced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund to the next of the kin of each of deceased. At least eight people were killed and 87 others were injured after a fire broke out inside a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda, triggering several explosions, on Tuesday morning.

PM Modi has also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured. "Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a post on X. Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion: Six Dead, 59 Injured After Fire, Blasts In Factory in Madhya Pradesh; Aerial Visual Shows Devastation (Watch Video)

Former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan also condoled the deaths due to the accident. "The news of the explosion in the firecracker factory in Harda is extremely sad. I pray to God for the well-being of all the citizens involved in this heart-wrenching accident and the speedy recovery of the injured" Shivraj Chouhan said in a post on X. The blaze broke out at 11:30 am at the factory operated illegally on Magardha Road in Bairagarh village.

Due to the massive explosion, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke with windowpanes of houses and shops located in the vicinity getting shattered. Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda. State Minister Uday Pratap Singh, while speaking to the reporters said that the guilty will not be spared. "There have been 8 deaths, 87 people injured, an operation is underway to rescue people from under the debris. The guilty will not be spared. We are taking all the details about the factory from the district administration. The CM is taking stock of the situation continuously," Singh said. Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion: Six Dead, 50 Injured in Blast at Cracker Factory in Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav Convenes Meet (Watch Videos)

Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, and ACS Ajit Kesari to go by helicopter to the site. "Six people have died and more than 50 people are injured in this incident. Over 50 ambulances were sent to the spot. Our minister, Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home and around 400 police officials have left for the spot. We are trying to control the fire and provide immediate assistance to the injured," CM Yadav said.

The chief minister also announced that Rs 4 lakh will be provided as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased, and the injured will be given free treatment. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

