Six people have been killed and 60 others injured after a fire broke out inside a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda. The flames triggered several explosions, sparking panic in the nearby areas. An aerial video of the location has surfaced, showing devastation after the blast. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has spoken to officials and sought details about the incident. Madhya Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory Godown in Gwalior’s Bara Village (Watch Video).

Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion

#WATCH | Aerial visuals of the firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh where a massive explosion took place today. Six people have died and 59 others are injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/4s1tgz7kKY — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)